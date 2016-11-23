Caticlan Boracay Airport – Now Airbus A320 Ready

Caticlan Boracay Airport now accepts Airbus A320 and other larger planes

The newly upgraded runway of Caticlan Boracay Airport (MPH) received its first taste of heavy loads. The country’s flag carrier Philippine Airlines’ Airbus A320 landed its inaugural flight here November 18, 2016.

In addition, beginning December 16, 2016, Caticlan (Boracay) airport will also be receiving new PAL flights from Cebu and Clark. More Caticlan Boracay flights from other airlines like Cebu Pacific and Air Asia Zest are also underway.

Fastest Gateway To Boracay

Flying in via Caticlan (Godofredo Ramos) airport is the fastest way to get to Boracay Island. For domestic and international travelers, this could mean more hours for “fun under the sun”.

Furthermore, once it’s fully operational and international & red-eye flights commence, Boracay is expected to more than double the number of visitors to the resort island. Before the renovation, the said airport can only accommodate about 1,200 passengers a day. With its completion by early 2018, it is capable of bringing the number up to 2,800.

Kalibo (KLO) airport, on the other hand, has more cheap flights available, but entails a 2-hour bus ride to either Caticlan or Tabon Jetty Ports. Erwin Balane, Department Of Tourism Head Of Route Development also says that there will be no Kalibo airline operations transfer. The new Caticlan flights are meant to increase capacity in bringing in more tourists.

2016 Tourist Arrivals

Philippine Information Agency reports 1,585,821 Boracay tourist arrivals from January to November 2016. Just 114,179 shy of this year’s target of 1.7 million. Tourism officials are confident that they will hit their target, based on 2015 data. Last year, Boracay received 135,847 tourist for the month of December.

Hit or miss, with the new Caticlan airport upgrade, Boracay travelers will definitely end up the beneficiaries. Their comfort and safety should remain top priorities. It is the answer to tourists who are afraid of flying in small planes like turboprops. And for those visitors who want to spend more time on the island, since there will be no need for flights to get diverted to Kalibo.

Indeed, Caticlan Boracay Airport is on it’s way to becoming the fastest gateway to paradise.

ADVISORY: Please be advised that Caticlan Boracay Airport is currently building the new terminal to accept passengers. Therefore, transfers may not be as smooth as intended for the time being.

See available Caticlan Boracay flights

