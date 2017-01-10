Boracay Tourist Arrivals 2016 – Target 1.7 Million Hit

We did it! Boracay tourist arrivals in 2016 registered at 1,725,483.

According to the Philippine Information Agency, the resort island’s 2016 growth rate was 10.6%. Compared with 2015 figures, foreign visits increased more than 12% (868,765) while domestic numbers grew more than 8% (813,302).

Koreans have been dominating the numbers for years, registering the highest in 2015 at 292,174. Followed by China with 177,926, and Taiwan with 57,765. In 2016, our Asian neighbors still dominate and take the top three spots respectively.

2016 Boracay Tourist Arrivals

Top 10 Foreign Countries Who Visited Boracay in 2016:

Korea – 321,016 China – 273,297 Taiwan – 55,736 Malaysia – 26,115 United States – 23,887 Australia – 16,745 United Kingdom – 16,318 Saudi Arabia – 15,681 Russia – 11,593 Singapore – 11,155

Philippines Department Of Tourism in Boracay says the lifting of the Chinese travel ban and improved relationships between the two countries helped achieve the 2016 goal. As a result, Chinese visitors increased by more than 53%. Furthermore, seven(7) cruise ships were received by the island of Boracay last year.

This 2017, Boracay aims to receive 2 million visitors. Last November, we reported about bigger planes landing in Caticlan airport, and this development can help reach this year’s 2M target.

Planning on visiting us soon? Allow us to help you plan your travel to Boracay by checking out the 2017 list of scheduled long-weekends.

