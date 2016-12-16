Boracay Hotels Beachfront (White Beach Top 10)

The following Top 10 Boracay hotels beachfront properties received the most votes from their guests. "Great location, comfortable beds, and friendly staff" are some of the review highlights.

In addition, these fine establishments also got our seal of approval. Hence, this listing of Boracay Island's best beachfront hotels along White Beach.

Arranged from Station 1 to Station 3, this four-kilometer White Beach stretch is the best area to stay in the island.

So, for that perfect tropical holiday experience, stay at one these fine beachfront hotels and resorts and enjoy the best of what Boracay Island has to offer.

Imagine waking up every morning to a bright, sunny day and basking in the finest white sand beach. During sundown, be mesmerized with the spectacular sunset scene unfolding right before your very eyes.

And all it takes is just a few steps from your hotel room.

Top 10 Boracay Hotels Beachfront

(Boracay North - Station 1)

Discovery Shores

Discovery Shores Boracay is situated at the northern, more quiet part of White Beach, Station 1. It is definitely one of the best beachfront hotels on the island. Winner of World Luxury Hotel Award in 2015 and named World's Best Hotel by Travel + Leisure. "Highly-recommended" is an understatement.

Most noteworthy: