Boracay Hotels Beachfront (White Beach Top 10)

The following Top 10 Boracay hotels beachfront properties received the most votes from their guests. "Great location, comfortable beds, and friendly staff" are some of the review highlights.
In addition, these fine establishments also got our seal of approval. Hence, this listing of Boracay Island's best beachfront hotels along White Beach.
Arranged from Station 1 to Station 3, this four-kilometer White Beach stretch is the best area to stay in the island.
So, for that perfect tropical holiday experience, stay at one these fine beachfront hotels and resorts and enjoy the best of what Boracay Island has to offer.
Imagine waking up every morning to a bright, sunny day and basking in the finest white sand beach. During sundown, be mesmerized with the spectacular sunset scene unfolding right before your very eyes.
And all it takes is just a few steps
from your hotel room.
Radio Boracay TRAVEL
presents
Top 10 Boracay Hotels Beachfront
(Boracay North - Station 1)
Discovery Shores Boracay is situated at the northern, more quiet part of White Beach, Station 1. It is definitely one of the best beachfront hotels on the island. Winner of World Luxury Hotel Award in 2015 and named World's Best Hotel by Travel + Leisure. "Highly-recommended" is an understatement.
- experience the best of Filipino hospitality.
- the finest, powder-soft white sand.
- one of the best places to have a mojito, specially during sunset.
Want to learn more?
View photos, check availability, or choose the best hotel deal for Discovery Shores Boracay.
Another beachfront luxury hotel is on the rise. Still on its soft opening, The Lind Boracay is one of the promising new providers for luxury accommodation. Adding itself to the strip of high-end resort hotels along Station 1 White Beach, The Lind Boracay invites you to experience coastal luxury at its finest.
- more than 100+ luxury suites and stylish rooms with spectacular view of White Beach, gardens, or pool.
- early reviews speak highly of their exceptional service.
- one of the best infinity pools in Boracay.
Want to learn more?
View photos, check availability, or choose the best hotel deal for The Lind.
Wait, have you booked your Boracay flights yet?
It would be best to book your Boracay flight first before booking your beachfront hotel.
You are viewing:
Top 10 Boracay Hotels Beachfront (Station 1, Boracay North)
Two Seasons Boracay Resort offers one of the best boutique accommodations on the island. A blend of tropical and zen minimalist designs in their well-appointed 34 rooms and suites. Also, their barLo Resto Lounge has become a favorite amongst local tourists. Probably due to its gastronomical Euro-Asian offerings, most notably their four-cheese pizza.
- great location for a more quiet stay and the best sand on the island.
- beautifully designed rooms with modern amenities.
- one of the best places for food, especially "four-cheese pizza".
Want to learn more?
View photos, check availability, or choose the best hotel deal for Two Seasons Boracay.
The Boracay Beach Club is a family-owned and operated resort wherein one can expect the "extra mile" service it provides - Filipino style. This is probably one of the reasons why they consistently belong to the Top 10 reviewed resorts. This quaint 30-room boutique resort hotel offers an in-house restaurant that serves great food and drinks. As well as their beachfront lounge where guests can enjoy the sea, relax, unwind, and dine.
- great location on Station 1 - near clubs, shops, restaurants, etc.
- experience the true meaning of "home away from home".
Want to learn more?
View photos, check availability, or choose the best hotel deal for Boracay Beach Club.
More Station 1 Beachfront Hotels
Also known as the high-end strip, Station 1 possesses the softest sand on the island. Therefore, it is no surprise that six(6) of its beachfront hotels dominate our Top 10 list. Sur Beach Resort is one of the best choices to stay in at Station 1. Opened in 2005 and after a decade, this peaceful and personal cozy place upgraded its facilities and added a new wing to serve its growing clientele. In recent years, Sur has been hosting the annual "LaBoracay" parties. Millennials from Manila and other nearby provinces flock to the island in May to spend their Labor Day weekend here.
- great location at Station 1 for the best sand on the island.
- teens' favorite summer hangout.
- famous for their Steamed Siomai and Davao Sinuglaw (ceviche).
Want to learn more?
View photos, check availability, or choose the best hotel deal for Sur Beach Resort.
Sea Wind
Sea Wind Resort Boracay is another place at Station 1 which offers a laid-back, private getaway island experience. With nipa hut inspired accommodations matched with unparalleled hospitality, one can truly feel the Filipino culture at this fine property. Station 1 of White Beach is where you'll find the best powdery white sand in all of Boracay. And Sea Wind has one of the widest beachfront areas along this strip.
- "Boracay as it should be" - quiet, laid-back private getaway island experience.
- native, nipa hut inspired decor matched with traditional Filipino hospitality.
- one of the widest beachfront areas to enjoy the sun, sea, and the best white sand in Boracay.
Want to learn more?
View photos, check availability, or choose the best hotel deal for Sea Wind Resort.
Top 10 Boracay Hotels Beachfront
(Boracay Central - Station 2)
The District
The District Boracay is the closest luxury beachfront resort to Boracay central district. Hence, it is the perfect place to stay in when you want to be close to everything while enjoying the luxurious comfort it provides. It offers 48 exquisite rooms and suites, 2 restaurants, swimming pool with jacuzzi, spa, and a host of other chic facilities and amenities.
- great location, closest to shops, restaurants, ATM machines, etc.
- 2 in-house restaurants: Star Lounge - famous for its brunch-buffet offering, and Caruso Ristorante Italiano.
- unrivaled, personalized, genuine Filipino hospitality service.
Want to learn more?
View photos, check availability, or choose the best hotel deal for The District Hotel.
Henann Regency Resort & Spa
While some prefer the quiet, less-crowded area, others like to be where the action is. Located at the central part of White Beach is this beachfront hotel formerly known as Boracay Regency. In 2016, it has expanded and re-branded as Henann Resort & Spa. It is the flagship property of Henann Group of Resorts in Boracay, boasting of another three namely Henann Lagoon, Henann Garden, Henann Prime (under construction) and Henann Resort in Bohol.
- centrally located at Station 2, White Beach.
- perfect for conventions, seminars, and corporate events.
- famous for their dinner buffet at Sea Breeze restaurant featuring the "dancing chefs".
Want to learn more?
View photos, check availability, or choose the best hotel deal for Henann Regency Resort.
Top 10 Boracay Hotels Beachfront
(Boracay South - Station 3)
Asya Premiere Suites
Asya Premiere Suites is the last resort that can be found on the southernmost part of White Beach Station 3. Being last has its perks as it offers seclusion as well as romance for its stylish guests. No wonder it's one of the most preferred venues for beach weddings in Boracay.
- "exclusivity at its best" along White Beach.
- one of the most romantic resorts.
- lush vegetation and green expanse compliment a true tropical beach holiday.
Want to learn more?
View photos, check availability, or choose the best hotel deal for Asya Premier Suites.
Another peaceful place to stay in Boracay is Villa Caemilla Beach Boutique Hotel. It emerged as one of the new surprises in recent years. Since its renovation in 2014, it has consistently been included in the Top 10 list of Boracay hotels. In addition, winning awards in the boutique and luxury divisions. If you're looking for a beachfront boutique hotel away from the island's hustle and bustle and gives you a "taste of the old Boracay", this is it.
- award-winning beachfront boutique hotel: "affordable luxury at its best".
- located in a cool, quiet part of Station 3.
- serves great food and drinks, with exceptional Filipino hospitality service.
Want to learn more?
View photos, check availability, or choose the best hotel deal for Villa Caemilla Hotel.
In conclusion:
- If you're looking for a more quiet part of White Beach, either go for Station 1 or Station 3.
- If you like to bask in the world's softest sand, stay at Station 1.
- Wanna be close to where the action is? Stay at one the listed beachfront hotels at Station 2.
- And if you're missing the old Boracay, you guessed it, stay at Station 3.
We hope you liked our White Beach Top 10 Boracay Hotels beachfront list. Have you stayed in one of these fine hotels? Do you have a favorite beachfront hotel not listed here? We'd love to hear from you, so please leave your thoughts below.
HOTEL LOCATION MAP
Need a hotel elsewhere?
Same powerful engine.
Easy two-step process.
Just input your
1) destination.
2) travel dates.
Simple. Happy travels!
Next, let's find you the cheapest flights
Compare rates to get cheap flights to Boracay.
*It would be best to book your Boracay flights first, before booking your beachfront hotel.