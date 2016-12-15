It's that time of the year again when we tally the numbers and find out who's scored big-time. Radio Boracay TRAVEL presents Philippines Top 20 Year End-2016's Biggest Songs.

All the scores gathered between December 01, 2015 and November 30, 2016 are tabulated. Then, the Top 20 songs are published as the year's PT20.

It's a big year for Justin Bieber. Four (4) of his songs made it to the list. "Sorry" ending the year at Top 12, while his collaboration with DJ Snake "Let Me Love You" is Top 10.

Bieber's collaboration with Major Lazer and MO entitled "Cold Water" is 2016's Top 5 song. Finally, the biggest of them all, "Love Yourself" is listed at #4. And just recently, the song got a nod for 'Song Of The Year' at next year's Grammys.

The Chainsmokers are having the time of their lives. The group finally conquered the world with their global smash hit "Closer". The song has been on top of PT20 for five (5) consecutive months since August. And it is 2016's BIGGEST song.

Not only that, they also end up having the 2nd most successful song of the year. "Don't Let Me Down" featuring Daya is also one of this year's longest staying songs on PT20 chart.

Another major hit for The Chainsmokers that made them a household name is "Roses". It occupies the Top 17 spot for this year's roundup.

Drake and Rihanna have two songs each on PT20 year-ender. Drake is also the most streamed artist of 2016, and "One Dance" is this year's most streamed song on Spotify. It takes the Top 8 position on PT20 year-end chart.

Drake also appears at Top 14 with Rihanna for "Work". While Rihanna appears with Calvin Harris at Top 7 with "This Is What You Came For".

Other big winners this year include Fifth Harmony, bagging Top 3 honors for "Work From Home". Shawn Mendes is also a big name for 2016, and he is at Top 6 with "Treat You Better".

Another name to watch out for in 2017 is Lukas Graham. They're at Top 9 with "7 Years". Zayn is at Top 11 with his #1 smash "Pillowtalk". While Justin Timberlake takes Top 13 with "Can't Stop the Feeling".

Still hot and climbing, as we speak, is Ariana Grande's "Side To Side" with Nicki Minaj at Top 15. Twenty One Pilots at Top 16 with "Heathens", while The Weeknd takes Top 18 spot for "Starboy".

Must-See: Fresh from Paris, The Weeknd performs "Starboy" live at the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Check the PT20 PLAY menu below. "Starboy" is video #18.

Wrapping up at Top 19 - Hailee Steinfeld's "Starving" featuring Zedd. And Sia occupies TOP 20 of 2016 with "Cheap Thrills".

And as always, we have compiled a video presentation of this year's Top 20 hits. See PT20 PLAY below.

Philippines Top 20 Year End-2016

PT20 PLAY - Year Ender 2016

The Year's BIGGEST songs! Enjoy & Happy Xmas - cheers! 🙂



So there you have it! Philippines Top 20 Year End-2016's BIGGEST! Who do you think will reign supreme in 2017? Will The Chainsmokers still be kings next year? Leave a comment below.

