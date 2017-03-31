Philippines Top 20 Songs (PT20 Chart) NEW MUSIC this month:

ATTENTION – Charlie Puth (TOP 10)

(TOP 10) STRIP THAT DOWN – Liam Payne (TOP 13)

(TOP 13) MALIBU – Miley Cyrus (TOP 16)

(TOP 16) MAMA – Jonas Blue ft William Singe (TOP 18)

(TOP 18) UNFORGETTABLE – French Montana ft Swae Lee (TOP 19)

(TOP 19) XO TOUR LLIF3 – Lil Uzi Vert (TOP 20)

Philippines Top 20 Songs Chart

PHILIPPINES TOP 20 SONGS

