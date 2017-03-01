Philippines Top 20 Songs March 2017 #PT20chart

Radio Boracay TRAVEL presents Philippines Top 20 Songs March 2017 PT20 chart. It’s our monthly roundup of today’s biggest hits. This month’s hot debuts are from big names like Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, and Rihanna. PLUS, we have a new #1 song.

Last month, “man of the hour” Ed Sheeran debuted with not one but two new songs on the PT20 February report. “Shape Of You” entered at #4, while “Castle On The Hill” debuted at #8. Both songs are from his third album “÷” (Divide) which will be released on March 3, 2017.

thanks for making How Would You Feel #2 in the UK charts and giving Shape of You its 7th week at #1. woof — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) February 24, 2017

The Official UK Chart this week features back to back hits from Ed Sheeran at the top two positions. And according to US Billboard chart, Ed is also the first artist to have two songs to debut in the top ten at the same time.

Furthermore (believe it or not), it’s his first time to be on top of Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Thinking Out Loud” peaked at #2 back in January 2015. From the UK, US, now the Philippines, climbing three notches to the summit – “Shape Of You” by Ed Sheeran is PT20 Global #1 song.

At #2 for another month is “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” by Zayn featuring Taylor Swift. While our Global artist for 2016 The Chainsmokers climb seven steps to #3 with “Paris“.

The Highest Debut of the month belongs to Katy Perry. She is back with “Chained To The Rhythm” entering at #4. This month’s Highest Climber is “I Feel It Coming” by The Weeknd ft Daft Punk. The song is up nine notches to #5 for March.

Bruno Mars returns with “That’s What I Like“, debuting at #6. Rising four to #7 is Clean Bandit with “Rockabye” featuring Sean Paul and Anne Marie. “Bad Things” by Machine Gun Kelly featuring Camila Cabello drops five to #8.”

What an amazing ride it has been for The Chainsmokers in 2016. PT20 Song Of The Year “Closer” still got its global appeal (UK=30+ weeks and counting; US=29+). And on its 8th month (32+ weeks) on #PT20chart and still in the top ten, the song drops two to #9. Watch out for “Something Just Like This“, their new collaboration with Coldplay. It’s going to be massive.

Closing the TOP TEN list is a new entry by Martin Garrix. “Scared To Be Lonely” enters at #10.

Philippines Top 20 Songs March 2017 #PT20chart continues…

Maroon 5 takes five steps down to #11 with “Don’t Wanna Know” featuring Kendrick Lamar. Up a notch to #12 from last month’s debut is “Call On Me” by Starley. Dropping four to #13 is “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars.

“Castle On The Hill” by Ed Sheeran is obviously overshadowed by the success of “Shape Of You“. It falls six notches to #14. But we believe the song “How Would You Feel” (already #2 in the UK) which Ed released on his birthday last February 17 is going to surpass “Shape”. It’s going to be another powerful “wedding” theme song, much like the huge success of “Thinking Out Loud“.

Finally, Rihanna‘s “Love On The Brain” is getting the attention it deserves and it enters at #15. Released last September 2016, Riri performed the song live during Global Citizen Festival in New York. The song barely took off, perhaps due to lack of promotion. But it got lots of love from fans and celebrities alike.

American Idol Winner Kelly Clarkson‘s cover already has more than a million views:

Actress Kate Hudson‘s take also has more than a million views. Boy, can she sing…

We got love on the brain and sending you all ❤’s! Happy Valentine’s Day from our fam to yours 💋 A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:20pm PST

More importantly, “Love On The Brain” is Rihanna‘s 30th US Top 10 single. She joins Madonna(38) and the Beatles(34) as artists with the most Top Ten hits.

Selena Gomez returns to the PT20 chart with Kygo for “It Ain’t Me” which debuts at #16. “Say You Won’t Let Go” by James Arthur drops twelve notches to #17 this month.

“Bad And Boujee” by Migos is down one to #18, while Alessia Cara debuts at #19 wth “Scars To Your Beautiful“.

Lastly, the most disappointing song for March is last months #1. Dropping nineteen BIG steps to #20 is The Weeknd‘s “Starboy“. Ouch!

Here’s the latest PT20 > PLAY > Enjoy!

Philippines Top 20 Songs March 2017



