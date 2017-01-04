Happy New Year everyone!!! 2017 is here and we are ready to give you the first issue of Philippines Top 20 Songs January 2017 PT20 chart. And to make the official chart easier to digest, we did a little design tweak to it. But more importantly, today’s biggest artists are all here battling it out for the most coveted prize of all – being #1.

After being “Kings” for five(5) months on top of PT20 chart, The Chainsmokers finally stepped aside and bowed down to the new king – The Weeknd. “Starboy“, his collaboration with Daft Punk climbs two notches to #1. It is our first #1 song for 2017. But wait, there’s more!

The Weeknd + Daft Punk also enter PT20 chart at #19 with their latest effort “I Feel It Coming“. Close behind and up a notch is Bruno Mars with “24K MAGIC“. He too has another ace up his sleeve, or should i say his “versace” sleeve? Watch out for “Versace On The Floor“, Bruno’s red hot sexy new single.

Philippines Top 20 Songs January 2017 PT20 Chart continues with Maroon 5‘s “Don’t Wanna Know” featuring Kendrick Lamar. The song drops two to #4, while Justin Bieber and DJ Snake hold on to #5 for another month with “Let Me Love You“.

As the number gets smaller, the hits get BIGGER. It’s back to back hits and a very tight fight in the Top 10. James Arthur‘s “Say You Won’t Let Go” is already becoming a favorite and is one step up to #6. Same as “Black Beatles” by Rae Sremmurd – it’s up 1 to lucky #7. Another 1-level upper is Ariana Grande‘s “Side To Side” with Nicki Minaj, up one to #8.

Eight (8) weeks at #1 in the UK, climbing the rest of the world. “Rockabye” by Clean Bandit, the same guys who gave us that unique orchestral dance tune “Rather Be“. Their collaboration with Sean Paul and Anne Marie is up 6 notches to #9 this month.

Drake is up two to #10 with “Fake Love“, while “Starving” by Hailee Steinfeld ft Zedd is down five to #11.

Our New Year’s Highest New Entry on Philippines Top 20 Songs January 2017 PT20 Chart belongs to Zayn. He is back on PT20 chart with Taylor Swift for the soundtrack of “Fifty Shades Darker” – the 2nd installment of the Fifty Shades trilogy. The song “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” debuts at #12.

“Cold Water” by Major Lazer ft Justin Bieber & MO drops to #13 while Martin Garrix & Bebe Rexha climb four to #14 with “In The Name Of Love“.

“All We Know” from The Chainsmokers & Phoebe Ryan is up two to #15. Zay Hilfigerrr & Zayion McCall‘s “Juju On That Beat” climbs four to #16. A new entry at #17 from Machine Gun Kelly – “Bad Things” featuring ex-Fifth Harmony Camila Cabello.

Little Mix seems like going out fast with “Shout Out To My Ex“. It’s down two to #18. But it’s not so great as well for Sia and Kendrick Lamar. “The Greatest” is our biggest dropper of the month, 9 big notches down to #20 for January.

What was the #1 song exactly a year ago today?

See Philippines Top 20 January 2016 chart.

Finally, here it is in its entirety.

Philippines Top 20 Songs January 2017 PT20 Chart

Get your favorite songs to the #1 spot by voting for them. You can also leave us your comments below.

Thanks for being here and have a wonderful year ahead – cheers! – Boracay Insider

(Voting opens every 1st Wednesday and closes at the end of each month).

PT20 PLAY:

Philippines Top 20 Songs January 2017 PT20 Chart





