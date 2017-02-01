It’s the first day of a brand new month and the 1st Wednesday of February. Here we are, we’re ready to give you the month’s biggest hits on Philippines Top 20 Songs February 2017 PT20 chart.

Five(5) new entries made it to the list which means we say “bye-bye” to five songs as well. A lot of movers and shakers but there’s only one song which is a non-mover this month. And there can only be one. Holding on strong at the top spot is The Weeknd. “Starboy” remains at #1 for another month on the PT20 chart. But the question is, for how long?

One of the main challengers of The Weeknd + Daft Punk is another powerful duo that could change things next month. Eyeing the #1 slot are Zayn and Taylor Swift. In January, they debuted at #12, while climbing ten(10) big notches this month to #2 with “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever”.

But shooting its way to the top is our highest jumper for February. “Bad Things” by Machine Gun Kelly featuring former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello jumps fourteen(14) big ones to #3.

And it doesn’t stop there. Ed Sheeran is also giving The Weeknd a run for his money with not one, but two hot new debuts. At #4, “Shape Of You” is our highest debut. Plus, “Castle On The Hill” is our second highest new entry at #8.

James Arthur is not letting up either. He climbs one step up to #5 with “Say You Won’t Let Go”. But team Maroon 5 and Kendrick Lamar steps down two to #6 with “Don’t Wanna Know”.

The longest staying song on the PT20 chart is “Closer” by The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey. They drop 5 steps to #7 this month. No sweat. Their new song “Paris” enters at top 10, while Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic drops 6 notches to #9.

Ten songs down, ten more to go. Philippines Top 20 Songs February 2017 PT20 Chart moves forward with another downer. Dropping two steps to #11 is “Rockabye” by Clean Bandit with Sean Paul and Anne Marie. Drake is also down two to #12 with “Fake Love”.

Another debut on the PT20 chart at #13 is “Call On Me” by Starley. While The Weeknd and Daft Punk follow up to “Starboy” is up 5 steps this month. “I Feel It Coming” is at #14.

It’s all downhill from here, except for our last new entry. One of our two big droppers this month is DJ Snake and Justin Bieber. “Let Me Love You” drops 10 big steps to #15, while Rae Sremmurd is down 9 big ones to #16 with “Black Beatles”.

Our final new entry for February is by Migos “Bad And Boujee” featuring Lil Uzi Vert. “Side To Side” by Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj is also down 10 notches to #18.

Our third song from The Chainsmokers is called “All We Know” featuring Phoebe Ryan. It’s down 4 to #19 this month. And finally, “Starving” by Hailee Steinfeld and Zedd bows down to #20 this February on PT20.

