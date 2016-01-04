Philippines Top 20 JANUARY 2016 (PT20 Chart)

Check out Radio Boracay RB106 Philippines Top 20 January 2016 chart below. See if your favorite songs made it to the list. Justin Bieber has three(3) songs in the top 5. While Adele‘s follow up to “Hello” is at #14 this month. The highest debut belongs to The Chainsmokers with “Roses“. VOTE for your favorites and help them climb the PT20 chart.

We want to thank those who requested to bring back the PT20 chart. We will endeavor ourselves to report to you the top 20 songs every month and do all the research so you don’t have to.

PLUS, we increased your influence to 50%!!! That’s right. Every time YOU vote for your favorite song, it increases its chance to reach the top by 50% (see criteria below the Top 20 voting list).

For the complete monthly listings, see Philippines TOP 20 Charts.

Philippines Top 20 January 2016 Chart

Watch PT20 January’s hottest songs played from #20 to #1 – enjoy!

Voting closed. Please see the latest PT20 chart.

