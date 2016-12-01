Philippines Top 20 DECEMBER 2016 (PT20 Chart)

This is it! Philippines Top 20 December 2016 – the FINAL PT20 chart of the year. These hits are the final top 20 songs for 2016. Some of them will carry on to next year’s journey, while others will be replaced with brand new songs. Looking forward to bringing you another exciting year of PT20.

But before all that, we shall be giving you the top 20 songs of 2016. Nothing but the biggest songs for the past twelve (12) months. Philippines Top 20 Chart – Year End PT20, coming real soon!

In the meantime, here are this month’s hottest hits. Four cool new entries, and five consecutive months at number one. The Chainsmokers are not letting up. Holding on strong at the top spot with “Closer” on its 5th month at #1.

Main challengers eyeing the top spot are Bruno Mars with 24K Magic at #4. Hailee Steinfeld is at #6 with “Starving” ft Zedd.

With the release of its music video just a couple of days ago, DJ Snake and Justin Bieber get another shot at number one. Watch the official video for “Let Me Love You” at #5 on the PT20 video playlist below. Vote for it while you’re at it.

Fast approaching is The X Factor winner James Arthur at lucky number 7 with “Say You Won’t Let Go”. Drake‘s “Fake Love”, Rae Sremmurd ft Gucci Mane “Black Beatles”, and “Starboy” from The Weeknd ft Daft Punk.

Finally, a powerful duo – Maroon 5 teaming up with Kendrick Lamar. “Don’t Wanna Know” debuted last month at #4, this week it climbs two steps to #2. No doubt about it, it’s going to occupy the top spot soon.

But before they do that, let us indulge once more in one of this year’s biggest songs. US President-elect Donald Trump sings “Closer” by The Chainsmokers. Have fun! Oh by the way, advance Merry Christmas – cheers!

Don’t forget to cast your votes for your favorite songs below. Also, check out PT20 video playlist featuring the top 20 songs played from #20 to #1 – enjoy!

Philippines Top 20 DECEMBER 2016

PT20 PLAY

(Philippines Top 20 Video Playlist)



Voting is now open. Cast your votes by clicking or tapping on the arrow sign on all your favorite songs.

You can also leave your thoughts or comments below.



Share this:

Tweet



