Boracay Travel FAST FACTS - TRAVEL to Boracay Made Easy

Last Updated: 27 January 2017

Find Boracay travel tips and information FAST to help you plan your DIY (do it yourself) trip to Boracay:

First, find cheap Boracay flights and arrival tips in Caticlan or Kalibo airports.

Boat and land trip options and travel time from Manila to Batangas to Boracay (Caticlan Jetty Port) via Roro or 2GoTravel.

Caticlan to Boracay 2017 Terminal and Environmental fees, plus Boracay boat fares.

Great hotel deals from the cheapest rooms to the finest accommodation.

Also, best months to visit (climate-wise), Boracay travel map, and more.

World’s Best Island and Asia’s 24/7 Island destination. Enjoy world-class White Beach all day, party all night! Best of both worlds!

We aim to be your ultimate travel guide to Boracay. So, if you have any questions, please get in touch with us through our CONTACT page. Thanks and happy travels!