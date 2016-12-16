Boracay Island Philippines

A very special place we call "home".

Home to one of the world's softest white sand beaches - White Beach, Boracay Philippines. Also home to FM-106-1 and R B106.

Radio Boracay TRAVEL can help you save time and money by finding cheap hotel rooms or the finest resort accommodation.

But before you book your hotel, find cheap Boracay flights first.

See you soon and "welcome to our home".