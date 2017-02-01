Boracay Island Philippines
White Beach, Boracay Island Philippines, a very special place we call "home".
One of the world's finest white sand beaches and home to Radio Boracay FM-106-1 and RB106 of One Media Boracay Inc.
World's Softest White Sand
Don't take our word for it. Search for Top 10 finest white sand beaches and you'll find us there.
Spectacular Sunset Scene
One of the most photographed events on Boracay. Everyday is different, but breathtaking no less.
Boracay Long Weekend Guide:
2017 Philippine Holidays
Plan ahead, avoid the rush, and get the best deal!
These are the best times this year to visit the island of Boracay and maximize your stay. Choose from 3, 4, even 5-day long weekend holiday stays. Prepare for Summer, LaBoracay, Halloween 2017, Christmas, and New Year 2018. Oh, and if you must, apply for 1-day leave (Oct. 30 & Dec. 01 only) to enjoy a fantastic long-weekend in Boracay. Trust me, you don't need that extra baggage of "guilt" being here in paradise (and no explaining needed).
APRIL - 13-Thu / 14-Fri / 15-Sat / 16-Sun (Holy Week)
MAY - (Apr) 29-Sat / (Apr) 30-Sun / (May) 01-Mon (LaBoracay / Labor Day Weekend)
JUNE - 10-Sat / 11-Sun / 12-Mon (Independence Day)
AUGUST - 19-Sat / 20-Sun / 21-Sun (Ninoy Aquino Day)
AUGUST - 26-Sat / 27-Sun / 28-Mon (National Heroes' Day)
OCTOBER - 28-Sat / 29-Sun / 30-Mon / 31-Tue (additional Special Non-Working holiday / (Nov) 01-Wed (All Saints' Day) (apply for leave on 30-Oct-Mon and spend 5-day extended weekend and join us for Halloween 2017)
NOVEMBER - 30-Thu (Bonifacio Day) / (Dec) 01-Fri / (Dec) 02-Sat / (Dec) 03-Sun (apply for leave on 01-Dec Fri for a 4-day long weekend stay)
DECEMBER - 23-Sat / 24-Sun / 25-Mon (Christmas Day)
DECEMBER - 30-Sat (Rizal Day) / 31-Sun / (Jan) 01-Mon (New Year 2018)
